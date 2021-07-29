California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WRI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

