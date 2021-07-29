California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.10

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.10, with a volume of 633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.57.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116 in the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

