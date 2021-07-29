Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,982 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 60,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CALA opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calithera Biosciences Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA).

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.