Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 55.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 760,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 939,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Calithera Biosciences were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 311.7% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 60,382 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,109.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 44.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.12. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.19.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

