Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stake Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 109,532 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Calix worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $175,814,000 after acquiring an additional 207,294 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after acquiring an additional 383,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $70,306,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth $41,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALX shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $46.49 on Thursday. Calix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.38.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.46 million. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.