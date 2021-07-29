Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.88.

Get Calix alerts:

NYSE:CALX opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 1.56. Calix has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Calix will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,572,750. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Calix in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Calix by 13.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Calix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Calix by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Calix in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.