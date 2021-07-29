Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $165.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Camden Property Trust is one of the largest publicly traded multifamily companies in the United States. Structured as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), the company is engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPT. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $146.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $147.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

In related news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,349,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,347,000 after buying an additional 60,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

