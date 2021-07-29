Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 2,038,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,145. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.
Campbell Soup Company Profile
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
