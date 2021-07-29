Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Brokerages expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will report sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after purchasing an additional 563,048 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.2% during the first quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,256,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,997,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 467.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,867,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,380,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,490,000 after purchasing an additional 92,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,686,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,059,000 after purchasing an additional 305,260 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 2,038,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,145. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Campbell Soup (CPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.