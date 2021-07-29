Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Trading Up 1.5%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 87,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,996,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CANF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Aegis started coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.89.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 150.45% and a negative net margin of 1,680.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 62,197 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

