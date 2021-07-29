Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 9.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 75,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,147,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.
The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.
About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
