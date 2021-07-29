Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 9.7%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 75,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,147,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canaan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -41.59 and a beta of 4.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

About Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

