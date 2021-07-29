Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 1,699,000.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of SC opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.