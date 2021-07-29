Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $4.78 Million Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 614,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PNM Resources by 176.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.53.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

