Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 691.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,563 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $5,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cinemark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Cinemark stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.29). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 297.79% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of March 4, 2021, it operated 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.