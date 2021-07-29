Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $6.11 Million Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 630.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.16% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $6,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $47.14 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.20.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 36.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

