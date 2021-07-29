Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,833 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Matador Resources worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $38.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTDR shares. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.52.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.