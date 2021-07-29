Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 16,027 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 2.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 16.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

In other Synopsys news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,491,705.60. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS opened at $283.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $267.90. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.50 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

