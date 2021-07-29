Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDUAF. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.60. Canadian Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

