Canfor Pulp Products’ (CFX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a C$6.98 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$14.50. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.50 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Shares of CFX opened at C$6.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.97. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$4.41 and a one year high of C$11.06. The company has a market cap of C$436.42 million and a P/E ratio of -20.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$262.40 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.