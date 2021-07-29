Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CBDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 41,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,213. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.
About Cannabis Sativa
Featured Article: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.