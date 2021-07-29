Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CBDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.41. 41,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,213. Cannabis Sativa has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.49.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. It operates through two segments, PrestoCorp and GKMP. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology; and operates as a contract manufacturer of products containing hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD).

