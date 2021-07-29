Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 595 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 365,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after acquiring an additional 69,372 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 42,834 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 658,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,357,000 after buying an additional 43,196 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.0% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 406.1% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,361,000 after buying an additional 1,623,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

