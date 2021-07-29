Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,204. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $24.92. The firm has a market cap of $311.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.11.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 23.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

In related news, Director Joshua Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $66,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $39,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,026 shares of company stock worth $3,743,255 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

