Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.13. The stock had a trading volume of 27,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.85. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $28.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.91%.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

