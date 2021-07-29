Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on the stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded down GBX 1.29 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 170.71 ($2.23). 1,383,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,951. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 9.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 169.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.01%.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

