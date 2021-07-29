Capri (CPRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect Capri to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $49.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.93, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.52. Capri has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.