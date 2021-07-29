Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “

Capstead Mortgage stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 1,773,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 65.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

