Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Capstead Mortgage Corporation, formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a self-managed real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Capstead’s core investment strategy is managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of ARM securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored entities, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae. Agency-guaranteed residential mortgage securities carry an implied AAA credit rating with limited, if any, credit risk. “
Capstead Mortgage stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 1,773,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,762. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $630.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 22.97, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58. Capstead Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 437,465 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Capstead Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the period. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Capstead Mortgage Company Profile
Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.
