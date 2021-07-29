Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 910,773 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $625.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 166,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 107,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

