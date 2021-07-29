Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amarin were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amarin by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Amarin by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRN opened at $4.28 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -85.60 and a beta of 2.23.

AMRN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

