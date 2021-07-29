Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,244 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 145.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in JD.com were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in JD.com by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,371,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,947,000 after purchasing an additional 597,642 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its position in JD.com by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,105,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,258,000 after purchasing an additional 108,253 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,172 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 797,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,223,000 after purchasing an additional 194,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in JD.com by 1,370.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 37,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JD shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.43.

JD.com stock opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

