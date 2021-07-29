Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $24,490,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 50,681.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 355,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 354,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 1,589.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 362,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 341,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE POR opened at $49.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on POR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

In other news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.