Captrust Financial Advisors Has $160,000 Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 743.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in DXC Technology were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 738,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 60,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $5,242,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $11,052,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -64.11, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $41.75.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.