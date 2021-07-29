Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 4,816 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 260.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

VIVO opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday.

Meridian Bioscience Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

