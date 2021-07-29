Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 18,765 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 85.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,765 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,008,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 801.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,741,000 after buying an additional 334,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,215,000 after buying an additional 231,833 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WSFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $43.88 on Thursday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 14.81%. WSFS Financial’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,262,586.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,876 shares of company stock worth $5,649,343 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

