Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,200 shares, an increase of 631.3% from the June 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRLFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Cardinal Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.29 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Cardinal Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,826. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $3.10.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

