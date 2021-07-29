Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Cardinal Health has set its FY21 guidance at $5.90-6.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 5.900-6.050 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

NYSE CAH opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.