Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.73%.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 121,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $654.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,693,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.19 per share, with a total value of $38,190.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,941.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,730. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

