Carter’s Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 501 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 882% compared to the typical volume of 51 put options.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Carter’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

CRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of NYSE CRI traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,798. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

