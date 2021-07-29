Cascades (TSE:CAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.83. Cascades shares last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 133,789 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, July 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Desjardins upgraded Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.36.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cascades Inc. will post 1.9287853 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Cascades’s payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

About Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

