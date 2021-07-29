Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $235.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $200.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASY. Stephens upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.00.

NASDAQ CASY opened at $196.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $157.05 and a fifty-two week high of $229.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

In related news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $1,729,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $61,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $6,419,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7,405.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

