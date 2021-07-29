Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury Sells 5,000 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Daniel Bradbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $347,800.00.

CSTL stock opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 19.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after buying an additional 200,976 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the period. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

