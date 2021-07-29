Cathay General Bancorp to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 10.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CATY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

