Celanese (NYSE:CE) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese (NYSE:CE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $196.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $163.22.

Shares of CE opened at $153.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a one year low of $93.36 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.12.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Celanese by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Celanese by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Celanese by 497.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

