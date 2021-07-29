Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Celcuity
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
