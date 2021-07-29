Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celcuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.