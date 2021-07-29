Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Short Interest Update

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 1,255.6% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock opened at $6.34 on Thursday. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $537.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $116.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $1.0552 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s previous dividend of $0.43. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 610.00%.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products.

