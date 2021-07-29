Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.59.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.42 on Monday. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

