Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%.

CPF traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.75. 123,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,705. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Saedene K. Ota bought 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,771.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

