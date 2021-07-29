Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Short Interest Update

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857. Central Securities has a 12-month low of $26.75 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CET. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Central Securities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Central Securities by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

