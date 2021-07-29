Century Communities’ (CCS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $105.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 76.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

CCS stock opened at $62.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

