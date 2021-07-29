Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CCS traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.58. The stock had a trading volume of 25,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Get Century Communities alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

CCS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Century Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.