Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wedbush

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Wedbush from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Shares of CCS traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,206. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Century Communities by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

