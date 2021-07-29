Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.92.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

