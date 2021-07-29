Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
GTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.92.
Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.83. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $56,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
